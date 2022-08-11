Broncos name Damani Leech new team president

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos new ownership group is flush with passion and excitement, but light on sports experience. CEO Greg Penner made it clear that the plan was to find the right people in leadership and "empower them."

Penner delivered his first signature hire, announcing Damani Leech as the new team president on Thursday before the team's joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys. Leech arrives from the league office where he spent the past three years as the Chief Operating Officer of International.

"Damani is highly regarded throughout the National Football League for his leadership, strategic vision and collaborative spirit. As a former college player with executive experience at both the NFL and NCAA levels, Damani understands the value of teamwork and knows what it takes to win — on and off the field. Most importantly, he leads with integrity, empathy and respect. I’m confident Damani will help the Broncos grow across all areas of our business and make our staff, partners and fans proud of this organization," Penner said.

Leech brings 25 years of experience in the NCAA and NFL. He worked 17 years in the NCAA national office in Indianapolis, most recently as director of championships and alliances.

“It is a tremendous honor to join Broncos Country during such an exciting time for one of the premiere franchises in all of sports,” Leech said. “Greg and the other partners are visionary leaders, and the trust they have shown in me is deeply humbling. I’m thrilled to support our world-class ownership, leadership team and staff on this journey to drive innovation and growth throughout every area of the Denver Broncos."

Penner has said he will trust his football people to make decisions, saying he's pleased with general manager George Paton and coach Nathaniel Hackett. Penner, who grew up going to UCLA games in Pasadena, remains chairman of Walmart's board, but said he will have enough time to devote to the Broncos.

Leech and Paton will report directly to Penner.

