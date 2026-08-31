Broncos make 34 roster moves on cut-down Sunday, Cooper placed on the commissioner's exempt list

DENVER- Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper, who's facing a felony strangulation charge, will start the season on the commissioner's exempt list.

The NFL's decision Sunday means Cooper will continue to get paid for the time being and is allowed at the team's training facilities but cannot practice with the team or play in games.

“It's part of the process,” general manager George Paton said. “We continue to take this very seriously. We're going to continue to monitor all the legal developments and continue to support Jonathon. Jonathon's worked very hard to better himself and it'll be good to have him in the building, be in meetings and just be a part of the team.”

Cooper faces an arraignment Monday on several charges following two domestic-violence arrests in June stemming from altercations with a woman he was dating at the time. He's expected to enter a plea at that hearing unless an agreement is reached beforehand between prosecutors and Cooper's lawyer, Harvey Steinberg.

Cooper was allowed to participate in training camp and on Friday was one of the Broncos' captains in their preseason finale, a 34-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The league is investigating Cooper’s situation and the sixth-year pro could face a lengthy suspension under the NFL’s domestic violence policy. Any games he serves on the exempt list would count toward his suspension, but he would also have to repay the money he earned while on the exempt list.

Cooper, who has started 52 consecutive games for the Broncos, is a key member of a defense that has led the league in sacks each of the past two seasons. He was told to stay away from the Broncos’ mandatory minicamp in June following his second arrest in a week's span.

Cooper, 28, was arrested on June 4 following an argument and physical confrontation with his then-girlfriend that eventually resulted in a felony assault charge of strangulation. He was arrested again a week later after allegedly violating a protection order by trying to contact the woman, according to the arrest affidavit.

The Broncos decided not to release Cooper, who's due $12 million this season. He was allowed to participate in training camp after attending an inpatient clinic near Vail for more than a month.

If he misses any games, Jonah Elliss, Que Robinson and Dondrea Tillman are set to expand their workload in his place: “We like the depth there,” Paton said.

The Broncos decided to keep all three of their quarterbacks on the 53-man roster: Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham and Sam Ehlinger.

“We love the room; we're going to keep the room together,” Paton said.

That meant another tough cut and among those who didn't make the roster were draft picks Justin Joly, a tight end from N.C. State who had an 88-yard touchdown catch Friday night, and Red Murdock, aka “Mr. Irrelevant,” a linebacker from Buffalo.

“We always worry about the guys we want to bring back that they could get claimed,” Paton said. “And if they do, like we told them, we're going to give them a hug and wish them the best.”