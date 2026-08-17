Broncos legend Von Miller is signing with the Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS, TEXAS - Von Miller is set to sign with his hometown Dallas Cowboys and doesn’t even want to wait a week for the team to get back from training camp in California before joining the club. The NFL’s active leader in sacks has agreed to a one-year contract for what will be his third team in three seasons. Miller is expected to arrive on the West Coast on Monday. Dallas has only have two full practices remaining in its annual three-week California excursion. Miller has 138 1/2 sacks over 14 seasons. He recorded nine with Washington last season.

Von made it clear on his podcast and social media posts that he wanted to re-join the Broncos, but Denver did not have enough interest to sign Miller. So he's choosing Texas, I can tell.