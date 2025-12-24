Broncos left tackle Garrett Bolles relishes first Pro Bowl bid after career working 'in the shadows'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — When Sean Payton called the half-dozen Denver Broncos players who were selected to the Pro Bowl, he had a surprise awaiting from ninth-year left tackle Garett Bolles.

“When I called each one of those guys, I did not know it was his first,” Payton said Tuesday of Bolles' Pro Bowl nod.

Bolles, a second-team All-Pro selection in 2020, didn't mind.

“It was a pretty special moment,” Bolles said. “I'm the type of guy that I work in the shadows. That's how I've been my whole life.”

Quarterback Bo Nix said Bolles, who hasn't surrendered a sack in 2025, called his shot back in the offseason.

“We talked about how he was going to be a dominant player this year and you're not voted to go to the Pro Bowl without having a dominant year,” Nix said. “He called it, he answered the bell, it was something that he really wanted this year and he went out and got it.

“And it just speaks to how good of a player he is," Nix added. “He's earned it. We're all proud of him. He's had a tough nine years but the way he's playing right now you would say he's had a great nine years. So, I think he's learned a lot along the way and that's probably why he's playing the way he is in year nine.”

Payton figured this had to be a repeat honor for Bolles, the blind-side protector who's blocked for 13 quarterbacks since his rookie season with Denver in 2017.

“You love being able to call players and give them that news,” Payton said. “And then in the team meeting we recognized them all. And then I told them how their union and the management council screwed it all up because that used to be a pretty good game in Hawaii and now we're doing sack races and other stuff.”

Not that any of the Broncos plan on participating. They hope to be preparing for the Super Bowl instead.

The Broncos (12-3) had an NFL-high six players selected to the Pro Bowl — tied with the Ravens, 49ers and Seahawks. CB Patrick Surtain II (fourth), LB Nik Bonitto (second) and WR Courtland Sutton (second) are repeat Pro Bowlers.

RG Quinn Meinerz and DE Zach Allen each earned their first Pro Bowl nod, like Bolles.

“Pretty amazing, man,” Bolles said. “We're having a hell of a season, we're having obviously the best season we've had since I've been here. So, having all my teammates with me, seeing everybody get the rewards they deserve is a special moment for all of us.”

Bolles knows what it's like to get snubbed from the Pro Bowl, so his excitement was tempered knowing some teammates such as safety Talanoa Hufanga didn't make it.

“We have a lot of guys in this locker room that deserve it and didn't get it,” he said. “And our season, there's a reason why we're winning. A lot of guys are dominating their positions, they're top at their positions in the league and a lot of players respect us, coaches respect us, teams respect us.”

The Broncos visit the Kansas City Chiefs (6-9) on Christmas night.

