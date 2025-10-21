Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw has been suspended by the NFL for 1 game for unsportsmanlike conduct

Jack Dempsey/AP
Denver Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) hits New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
DENVER (AP) — Broncos linebacker Dre Greenlaw was suspended by the NFL for one game on Monday for berating an official after a wild 33-32 victory over the New York Giants.

The NFL said Greenlaw violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(b), which prohibits “the use of abusive, threatening or insulting language or gestures to opponents, teammates, officials, or representatives of the League.”

The 28-year-old Greenlaw has three days to appeal his suspension under the league’s collective bargaining agreement. The AFC West-leading Broncos (5-2) host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Greenlaw signed a $31.5 million, three-year contract with Denver in the spring after spending his first six seasons with San Francisco. He came off IR on Saturday after recovering from a quadriceps injury that had bothered him for months.

After the Broncos’ historic comeback against the Giants, Greenlaw chased after referee Brad Allen and verbally threatened him as he tried to leave the field, the league said. He had six tackles in 21 snaps Sunday.

