Broncos LB coach Michael Wilhoite arrested on charge of assaulting police officer, according to court records

Broncos outside linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite was arrested in Denver on Sunday night on suspicion of second-degree assault of a police officer, according to court records.

Wilhoite is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

“We are aware of a situation involving Michael Wilhoite that occurred Sunday and are in the process of gathering more information,” a team spokesman told The Post on Sunday night.

The listed location of the incident in the court document matches the address of a parking garage at Denver International Airport.

Wilhoite, 38, joined the Broncos staff in 2023, reuniting with coach Sean Payton after working for him in New Orleans as a special teams and defensive assistant in 2019 and 2020. Wilhoite spent two seasons with the Rams beginning in 2021 before coming to Denver.

