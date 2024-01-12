Broncos' Justin Simmons, Marvin Mims Jr. earn second-team All-Pro honors

ENGLEWOOD – Justin Simmons functions on several dimensions. He is a center fielder, a communicator, and a leader.

Friday, he represented the Broncos’ best player when viewing postseason awards. Simmons, 30, earned second-team All-Pro honors for the third consecutive year and the fourth time in his storied eight-season career. Rookie Marvin Mims Jr. received second-team honors as a kick returner after averaging 26.5 yards per attempt.

For Simmons, the recognition helps, if only slightly, soothe the sting of missing the postseason. The playoffs are the only thing absent on his resume, but it is not because of him the Broncos are home watching. Over the past three seasons, Simmons has delivered 14 interceptions and forced five fumbles. He delivered a big pick in the Broncos’ first victory over the Chiefs in eight years this past season, snapping a 16-game losing streak to their division rival.

Simmons was named a Pro Bowl starter a few weeks ago, joining Hall of Famer Steve Atwater and Broncos Ring of Famer Goose Gonsoulin as the only safeties in team history to earn multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. Simmons, who overcame a hip/groin injury early in the season, expressed gratitude, but always praised his teammates for putting him position to excel.

Mims, a former star at Oklahoma, is faster than a blink. He delivered a 99-yard kick return touchdown against the Dolphins and developed into a consistent threat on punts and kicks. He is also only the third Broncos special teamer to receive Pro Bowl honors, joining Rick Upchurch and Glyn Milburn.

In a surprise, Pat Surtain II did not receive All-Pro honors this season, finishing seventh in the voting. The Cowboys’ Daron Bland, who led league in interceptions and pick six scores, New York’s Sauce Gardner and Kansas City’s slot corner Trent McDuffie received the recognition. Simmons believed Surtain deserved better.

“No PS2 is crazy. No disrespect to the guys that made it because they are heck of players. But anyone who watches what we do knows Pat is All-Pro this year AGAIN!!! Check his numbers against #1 receivers,” Simmons tweeted. “Unbelievable. At MINIMUM second team.”

Right guard Quinn Meinerz continues to open eyes. After nearly earning Pro Bowl honors, Meinerz, known for his physicality and brute strength, tied for fourth in the voting. Fullback Mike Burton also finished fourth at position that has become a relic in the modern game.

Others receiving votes were wide receiver Courtland Sutton, left tackle Garett Bolles, inside linebacker Alex Singleton, Ja’Quan McMillian, and punter Riley Dixon.