Broncos' Jones doesn't rule out playing; McBride returns with 'great memories'

ENGLEWOOD — Dre'Mont Jones walked into the Broncos facility Thursday morning wearing a sleeve on his leg. That image paired with his Instagram post the night before about waiting four hours to see a doctor about his sore hip created concern about the standout defensive end's health.

However, Jones told Denver7 on Thursday afternoon that there remains a chance he will go Sunday against the Cardinals.

"Yeah there is," said Jones, who hasn't practiced this week. "I am all good. I feel healthy."

In a forgettable season for the Broncos, Jones has left his mark. Through 13 games, he has tied his career-high with 6.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits.

Jones will be a free agent at season's end. General manager George Paton said during the bye week that they team wants him back, but there were no talks about a new contract. Jones, 25, has already established a single-season best with 47 combined tackles.

McBride eager to play in Denver

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride returns home on Sunday. The former Fort Morgan High and CSU star will experience a pinch-me moment, playing against the team he rooted for as a kid.

"Growing up a Broncos fan my whole life, I went to a lot of games. I remember vividly when Tim Tebow was playing in the playoffs against the Steelers and hitting Demaryius Thomas over the middle (for a walk-off touchdown)," said McBride, who has 12 catches for 74 yards this season. "I vividly remember being at that game. A lot of cool memories there. All the Peyton Manning years. A lot of good memories at Mile High. To be able to be on the other side facing them is something I am very fortunate to do."

Footnotes

Quarterback Russell Wilson was a limited participant at Thursday's practice as he continues to advance through the concussion protocol. ...

Quinn Meinerz trained with the Watt brothers in the offseason after growing up closely following J.J's career at Wisconsin. Meinerz, a star at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater, looks forward to facing J.J. Watt on Sunday. "He's one of the best to do it. You look at his season now, and it's going to be a challenge." Meinerz said.

