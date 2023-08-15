Broncos' Jonathon Cooper weaving web into more playing time

ENGLEWOOD – Part of the charm of the NFL remains the journeys to the roster.

Outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper underwent multiple heart surgeries and suffered a battery of injuries before landing with the Broncos. He never lost his smile. His mother Jessica provided inspiration, the two inseparable during his childhood. At 25, in his third season with the Broncos, it feels like he’s in the right place at the right time.

Cooper runs with the starters on many days, viewed as capable of setting the edge in the run game and providing burst in the pass rush. It’s fair to say Cooper is leaving his mark. But it’s nothing like the one on his left forearm. Cooper recently got a tattoo of the Spider-Man logo. The ink represents many things for Cooper.

For one, he digs Spider-Man.

“He’s been my superhero since I was little. I just love how like Spider-Man was always struggling, and he just works through it. That’s just my inner kid in me. I just always want to remember that little kid,” Cooper said. “It reminds me that I am out here doing what I dream of.”

And with great power comes great responsibility. There is an additional meaning to the tattoo for Cooper, drawing from his three younger sisters.

“I want to be a superhero to them,” said Cooper, whose maturity earned him the nickname “Dad” at Ohio State. “I want to always be there for them and protecting them.”

Goodbye Fry, Hello Maher

And then there was one.



The Broncos’ quest to replace Brandon McManus continues as Denver boasts one kicker on its roster. Brett Maher is the lone person standing after Elliott Fry was waived with an injury designation. Fry went 1-for-2 against the Cardinals, converting a 55-yarder. Maher missed two kicks, though one was blocked when Luke Wattenberg was trucked by an Arizona defender.

It is now Maher vs. the League. He posted a solid practice Tuesday, converting 7-of-9 field goals, including a 59-yarder to cap a two-minute drive.

“We will go day-to-day with where we are at with the kickers. Brett had a good day today. He’s competing against himself. He’s also competing against 31 other teams,” coach Sean Payton said. “There’s probably seven teams with real kicking battles and he’s competing with those guys coming out of those clubs.”

One battle to keep an eye on is in New Orleans. Will Lutz is vying for the top job against Blake Grupe. Lutz missed the 2021 season with a core injury, slumped last year, but was Payton’s trusted kicker with the Saints for five years.

Footnotes

Safety P.J. Locke became tangled up on a coverage drill, hurting his left foot/ankle. He threw his helmet in anger and left the field on a cart. However, Payton said he will be OK. …

Cornerback Pat Surtain II, receiver Courtland Sutton and safety Caden Sterns returned to practice. Nose tackle D.J. Jones is making progress in the concussion protocol. Right tackle Mike McGlinchey is going through agility drills on the side field. It appears he is recovering on schedule from a sprained knee. Safety Justin Simmons (groin) and nose tackle Mike Purcell (leg) are also ramping up activities, though they might not play in the preseason. Nickelback K’Waun Williams continues resting an ankle injury. …

Running back Javonte Williams is set to make his debut on Saturday. It will be his first game since tearing the ACL in his knee on Oct. 2, 2022.

