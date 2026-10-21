Broncos' Jonathon Cooper says he's better person, player after getting help following June arrests

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos pass rusher Jonathon Cooper, who faces a felony strangulation charge in a trial set for next spring, said Wednesday that he's committed to improving himself and appreciates the team not giving up on him following his domestic violence arrests last summer.

“First off, I just want to say I’m so thankful for my teammates and this organization. I give all glory to God. It belongs to him,” Cooper said before a gathering of reporters at his locker. “I put a lot of work in this offseason on myself and for my family and for this team and I’m just really excited to be back and really excited to get to work.”

Cooper practiced Wednesday for the first time following his removal from the commissioner's exempt list late last week. He was sidelined for the first six games of the season and is eligible to play in the Broncos’ next game at Arizona on Sunday.

The NFL's review of Cooper’s conduct for potential violation of its personal conduct policy after a pair of domestic violence arrests in June remains ongoing and is unaffected by Cooper’s status change.

Cooper faces numerous charges, including one of felony strangulation of his then-girlfriend. His trial has been scheduled for March 2-4.

Cooper was held out of the team's mandatory minicamp following his arrests, but he participated in training camp and played in the preseason after spending several weeks in voluntary therapy.

He said he never feared the Broncos would cut ties with him.

“No, no, obviously matters are serious and you need to handle things as a grown man and responsibility is in order, you've got to hold yourself accountable,” Cooper said. “But with this organization and myself, definitely holding myself accountable for just everything and I owe it to my teammates a lot for just being here and just really thankful to be back. And thankful that they didn't give up on me.”

“Yeah, just a lot of work when it comes to just ... making sure I'm the best ‘Coop’ I can be for my family, my teammates," he said. “You know, I represent more than just myself. So, that work transcends far beyond me just putting in stuff on the field or anything like that but mentally and physically.

“The work doesn't stop now," he added.

Cooper, who’s making $12 million this season, had been allowed to attend meetings and work out at team headquarters, but was ineligible to practice during his time on the exempt list. He resumed practicing under a one-week roster exemption Wednesday.

Cooper said he's ready to return when the Broncos (4-2) face the Cardinals (2-4).

“Whatever my coaches and whatever my team needs of me, they're going to get 100% of me,” he said. “They're going to get the best version of me. I owe it to this team. I owe it to my family and the fans, everybody who you know has spoken my name. I owe it to them to show the type of person and player I am.”

Cooper, 28, was arrested on June 4 following an argument and physical confrontation with his then-girlfriend that eventually resulted in a felony charge of strangulation. He was arrested again a week later after violating a protection order by trying to contact the woman, according to the arrest affidavit.

Out of respect to the legal process, Cooper declined to address the conversations he had with the Broncos following his arrests.

Asked what he'd say to fans who might be hesitant to support him given the charges he's facing, Cooper said: “Honestly, that's hard. I feel like you know relationships are difficult — no excuses on my end — And I just want to say I understand the concern. I understand the level of awareness, how serious these matters are."

“But the legal matters will take care of themselves. And yeah, things happen, you know nobody's perfect. But also, there's no excuses and I do hold myself accountable.”

If Cooper is ultimately suspended by the league, his six-week absence would essentially be time already served up to six games. But he would have to repay any game checks he received while on the exempt list because suspended players can’t be paid. If any suspension exceeds six games, he’d have to miss more games.

Cooper’s replacement in the starting lineup, Jonah Ellis, sustained a serious ankle injury late in Denver's 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks last week. He was seen on crutches and in a walking boot on the sideline Saturday at the Utah-Colorado game in Boulder. Coach Sean Payton said Wednesday it's not a season-ending injury.

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