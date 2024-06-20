Broncos hire former Stanford coach David Shaw to assist them with scouting and roster evaluation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have hired former Stanford football coach David Shaw as a senior personnel executive.

Shaw has been aiming to return to the NFL since stepping down as coach of the Cardinal in 2022 following an 11-year run that included three Pac-12 titles. He was named the Bobby Dodd national coach of the year in 2017, and is the winningest Black head coach with one program in the history of the Football Bowl Subdivision, according to Stanford Athletics.

Shaw interviewed for the Broncos' head coaching vacancy in 2023 and was a candidate for the Titans' and Chargers' jobs this year. His last NFL experience came in 2005, when he was an assistant coach with the Baltimore Ravens.

He's also worked for the Raiders and for the Eagles, where he was on the same staff as now-Broncos head coach Sean Payton in 1997.

In his new role with the Broncos, Shaw will help evaluate college and pro players and assist general manager George Paton in roster evaluation.

The position is mostly remote so Shaw will work out of his home in the Bay Area.