While Evero interviews elsewhere, Broncos request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator

Sean Payton’s first staff figures to be loaded with experience.

With Ejiro Evero’s future uncertain in Denver, the Broncos have requested to interview Brian Flores for the team’s defensive coordinator’s position.

Flores won four Super Bowl rings with the Patriots and served as head coach of the Miami Dolphins before working as the Steelers linebackers coach last season.

Evero performed well in his first season as the defensive boss. The Broncos increased their takeaways and sacks. However, he was hired by Nathaniel Hackett. The two are best friends, and Evero turned down a chance to serve as the interim coach for the final two games following Hackett’s firing.

Evero interviewed for the head job in all five NFL head coaching vacancies and generated buzz this offseason. He is still a candidate in Arizona and Indianapolis. He is also expected to interview for the Minnesota DC job. And the Rams could bring him back if Raheem Morris lands a head job with the Colts.

Flores mentioned the Broncos in his discrimination lawsuit against the NFL two years ago regarding hiring practices. The Broncos hired Vic Fangio in that cycle, but said they considered Flores an impressive candidate.

Joe Ellis and John Elway, who were mentioned in the suit and denied Flores’ claims of a sham interview for the Broncos’ head coaching job, no longer work for the team, which is also under new ownership.