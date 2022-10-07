Broncos' Garett Bolles, Ronald Darby lost for season to injuries

ENGLEWOOD — It seems impossible that it could get worse for the Broncos after Thursday's face plant against the Colts.

Then they woke up.

The Broncos suffered two more losses, starting left tackle Garett Bolles and cornerback Ronald Darby gone for the season with injuries. Bolles broke his right leg in the fourth quarter and will require surgery.

Darby hurt his knee in the first half, appeared OK while stretching and running on the sideline, but an MRI confirmed the awful news. Darby represents the third starter lost to a torn knee ACL, joining running back Javonte Williams (last Sunday vs. Raiders) and receiver Tim Patrick (in training camp on Aug. 2).

"Some unfortunate news," coach Nathaniel Hackett said as he read off the injuries.

Linebacker Josey Jewell suffered a knee sprain, and is considered week-to-week, and edge rusher Baron Browning sprained his wrist, telling Denver7 he should be fine. Safety Justin Simmons (right quadriceps strain) is eligible to return for Monday's game vs. the Chargers on Denver7, and told me Thursday night he's trending in that direction.

The Broncos' offensive line ranks among the biggest disappointments. Between the penalties, injuries and missed assignments, it has been uneven at best. With Bolles out, Calvin Anderson and Billy Turner are candidates to start at right tackle. The line could feature a makeover if Turner takes over at right tackle, Quinn Meinerz returns to right guard and Anderson assumes the left tackle spot.

Bolles has been one of the team's most durable players, missing only four games in his first five seasons due to a sprained ankle and a COVID scare. Darby rebounded well in his second season in Denver, forming a terrific cornerback tandem with Pat Surtain II. With Darby out, rookie Damarri Mathis will likely take his spot with Essang Bassey remaining as an option in the dime package.