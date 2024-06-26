Broncos full 2024 training camp schedule: Here’s when fans can watch practice

The Denver Broncos have released their full 2024 training camp schedule, which includes 16 practices that are open to fans.

Fans can first come watch the team practice at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit – the same facility formerly sponsored by UCHealth then Centura Health – on Friday, July 26.

The 16th and final open practice of camp will take place on Friday, August 16, when the Broncos hold a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers ahead of the teams’ preseason bout two days later.

All but one of the open practices start at 10 a.m., with gates opening at 9 a.m. Tickets are free, but are required for entry.

Here is a full list of the Broncos’ open practice dates:



Friday, July 26

Saturday, July 27

Monday, July 29

Tuesday, July 30

Wednesday, July 31

Thursday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 2

Saturday, Aug. 3

Monday, Aug. 5

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Thursday, Aug. 8

Friday, Aug. 9 (12 p.m. start time)

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Thursday, Aug. 15

Friday, Aug. 16

The Broncos claimed in a Tuesday news release that their 16 open practices are the third-most among NFL teams that had released camp schedules.

Fans will have a similar viewing experience to years past, in which they can view practice from the grassy berm area on the west side of the practice fields. Broncos Park is set for a $175 million expansion that will be built on that berm area, but construction was delayed until after training camp.

See more information on Broncos camp on the team's website here.