Broncos' first wave of cuts include receiver Kendall Hinton

DENVER – The moment sat in contrast to the cold reality. As Albert Okwuegbunam made his way to his locker Saturday night, teammates chanted his name after the best performance of his career.

“It’s great. That’s one of the best things about this sport. At the end of the day, it doesn’t feel like we are co-workers, it feels like we are brothers,” Okwuegbunam said after he caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown. “I love that feeling of them surrounding me and encouraging me.”

The feel-good scene masked the palpable tension. After the Broncos boxed the Rams’ ears 41-0 in the final preseason game, it started the countdown until Tuesday’s 2 p.m. roster paring to 53 players. The anxiety is real as 1,184 players will lose their jobs around the league with less than half landing on practice squads.

The cuts began on Sunday afternoon as the Broncos waived veteran receiver Kendall Hinton, reserve offense tackle Isaiah Prince, who started in week one of the preseason, cornerback Delonte Hood and receivers Nick Williams and J.J. Koski.

Hinton, 26, was entering his fourth season. He knew there was a chance he might not make it given the new leadership under Sean Payton.

“There will be a lot of guys that have to find a new home. It is what it is. You put your best foot forward over these past three weeks and let it play out,” Hinton told Denver7.

Hinton caught 24 passes for 311 yards last season, showing equivocally that he was more than the emergency quarterback in the COVID game in 2020 against New Orleans. But he struggled the past two weeks, drawing two penalties against San Francisco and failing to make a catch on two targets against the Rams.

It’s my belief that Jerry Jeudy (right hamstring) will avoid the injured list, though I don’t expect him to return until the Miami game in Week 3. However, the Broncos need players to step up. That starts with Courtland Sutton, who has tailed off since his terrific start to training camp, Brandon Johnson, who is recovered from a high ankle sprain, Marvin Mims Jr. and who else? Lil Jordan Humphrey has put himself in a great position to make the team after finishing well the past two weeks. Like Humphrey, Marquez Callaway played for Payton with the Saints, but he hasn’t popped in training camp. As it stands, it appears he has won the sixth spot, edging out Hinton.

As for Williams, he starred at Cherry Creek High School, and hopefully becomes a candidate for the 16-person practice squad that gets set on Wednesday.

Prince showed flashes early in camp, taking starter reps at right tackle when Mike McGlinchey missed two weeks with a sprained knee. He did not fare well vs. the Cardinals, and likely lost his spot to undrafted rookie Alex Palczewski.

As for Okwuegbunam, he remains on the bubble. A longshot to make it when camp opened, his blocking improved dramatically over the past two weeks. A teammate told Denver7 that “something just clicked with him.” But was it enough? Okwuegbunam plays the same role as Greg Dulcich, which works against his roster bid. The possibility remains that he is traded with the team going with three tight ends: Adam Trautman, Dulcich, and Chris Manhertz.

I will keep a list of the cuts updated throughout the next few days:

WR Kendall Hinton

CB Delonte Hood

WR J.J. Koski

OT Isaiah Prince

WR Nick Williams