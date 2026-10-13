Broncos defense keeps Denver competitive while offense remains shaky

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — It doesn't matter who's calling the offensive plays, the Denver Broncos have to be thankful it's Vance Joseph running the defense.

Sean Payton supplanting Davis Webb as offensive play-caller failed to spark the offense or settle quarterback Bo Nix, who was bailed out repeatedly by a dinged-up but still dominant defense in Denver's 23-17 win Sunday over the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It was good enough to win, but there are still a number of things that we need to improve on,” Payton said after the Broncos (3-2) converted just one of 12 third downs, Jaylen Waddle had just two catches and Courtland Sutton wasn't even targeted until the fourth quarter.

Nix is still mired in a slow start. Whether because of his two ankle surgeries last offseason or a simple slump, Nix has regressed, playing more like he did as a rookie in early 2024 than he did in leading Denver to the AFC championship game last season.

“I have said to him, ‘Man you are the guy we wanted here. Let’s go,'" Payton said in his post-game news conference, offering a glimpse into the pep talk he's given his quarterback. “He has done a ton of things well. I think a lot of things go into that. You know that old TV series ‘The Bear’ where they said, ‘Let it rip.’ I want him to make sure he knows that we can let it rip.”

In the show, Mikey used the phrase as a confidence boost.

“I think when a coach says ‘let it rip,’ it means trust what you see," Nix said. “Right now, there’s just a little subtle piece of overall offensive execution that we’re still working towards, because at times, it’s there and we’re really good. At times, for whatever reason, the drive stalls. I think there’s a lot of pieces that go into it, but you’re right, letting it rip is one of the best things that you can do as a quarterback.”

Nix's play, however, continues to exude a mixture of fear and uncertainty.

“At the end of the day," Nix said, "the most important thing is we’re sitting here talking about a win.”

Thanks to three takeaways and a game-turning fourth-down stop by Denver when Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh went for it from his own 41 with a seven-point lead and less than 11 minutes remaining.

Que Robinson got the stop, Denver got the ball and Nix hit Sutton with a 5-yard touchdown toss to tie it at 17. Two plays later, Zach Allen strip-sacked Justin Herbert and Robinson recovered at the LA 23. That led to a field goal by Wil Lutz, who added another after Brandon Jones intercepted Herbert at the Chargers 34. The game ended when Ja'Quan McMillian recorded Denver's fifth sack as time expired.

The turning point was that fourth-down stop, which led to four consecutive Denver drives starting on the Chargers side of the field, allowing the Broncos to overcome yet another slow start.

What’s working

The defense continues to keep Denver's hopes up.

What needs help

The offense. It's not just the play-calling or sequencing. It's Nix playing like a shell of himself.

“We’re not giving levels of confidence grades right now on a Monday morning before a Thursday game," Payton said. "You can go ahead and opinionate, but I think confidence comes from — I’m watching the film offensively and there are a ton of things we’re not doing well right now, so that has to improve.”

Stock up

Joseph continues to burnish his resume for another head coaching opportunity. His unit came up big despite missing some big pieces Sunday.

Stock down

Nix. He doesn't see open receivers and he doesn't take off running. He wasn't any better with Payton calling the plays.

“When it comes to who’s calling plays, I can’t really worry about it too much, because then it would get me distracted,” Nix said. "And I can’t really control it. It’s completely out of my control. As long as I know the plan, study the plan and feel good about the plan, no matter who’s calling it in my ear, it’s going to be similar plays.”

Injuries

The Broncos' secondary took another hit with an ankle injury to S Talanoa Hufanga. Already out were CBs Patrick Surtain II (ankle) and Riley Moss (ribs).

Key number

123 — yards passing by Nix, the second-lowest total of his career but actually two more yards than Herbert had Sunday. The only worse outing by Nix came in a storm against the Jets two years ago when he couldn't grip the ball and threw for 60 yards in a 10-9 win.

Next steps

The Broncos have a short week before hosting the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Thursday night in what's expected to be a rainstorm.