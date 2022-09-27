Broncos defense boasts personality, stats to back up bravado

DENVER — Before Bradley Chubb stood at his locker last Sunday night with a commercial-worthy smile, he spent months dealing with frustration and doubt over injuries to both his ankles. He finished last season without a sack, a number difficult to reconcile for a man with this type of energy and athleticism.

Healthy again, Chubb has emerged as a central figure on a defense that deserves a nickname. The Broncos sit atop the AFC West, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs, though viewed skeptically. Denver is the only team not to score 20 points in a game this season. The reason the Broncos boast a 2-1 record entering Sunday's road game at Las Vegas centers squarely on the defense.

"I don’t want to get to brash in saying this but I think we are the best in the league. We put it on film, we put it on tape. We have to keep doing it," said Chubb, his teammates egging him on as we spoke. "We are the best in the (bleeping) league. We are the best in the (bleeping) league. Woof. Woof. Woof.”

Broncos Country knows what excellence looks like. From the 1977 Orange Crush to the 2015 Orange Rush, Denver boasts a celebrated history of suffocating opponents. It's too early to say this group belongs in the conversation, but there are some breadcrumbs worth following.

Through three games, the Broncos have not allowed a second half touchdown. The 12 points allowed per game ranks second. They sit third in passing yards (170.0) yielded and sixth in rushing (81.3). And there is a notable difference under new coordinator Ejiro Evero. The Broncos are reaching the quarterback (nine) and taking away the ball (four) with more frequency.

"We are developing a personality," said star cornerback Pat Surtain II, who is Chick-fil-A to receivers who are never open on Sundays. "These past few weeks we showed what we are capable of. Once we fly around the ball, and create turnovers, we are dominant."

They are doing this without free safety Justin Simmons, the team's best returning player. He will miss two more games as his right quad injury heals before returning against the Los Angeles Chargers. New additions offer an explanation for the gaudy numbers. Outside linebacker Randy Gregory, the team's prized free agent, has two sacks, seven tackles and two forced fumbles. Coupling him with Chubb has paid off. The pair has combined for five sacks.

"Chubb said it best. We believe in ourselves," said Gregory, who nearly signed with the Cowboys and then the Colts before choosing the Broncos because of Russell Wilson. "I have full confidence in every guy next to me. To have that mindset going into every game is pretty beneficial. We pride ourselves on effort and physicality, taking the ball away, and having that as our mindset."

The Broncos won last Sunday because they made the 49ers one dimensional. San Francisco entered the game ripping off 182 yards per game on the ground. The 49ers finished with 88. Nose tackles D.J. Jones, who is in the concussion protocol, and Mike Purcell played big roles.

"We knew that we had to stop the run and force them into doing something they were not comfortable doing," said Purcell, whose pressure on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led to a safety. "We knew when we got the lead it was on us and we would finish. It's huge."

It is interesting about special groups. They all have talent in the NFL. What separates them is often chemistry, when they play for the teammate beside them. Coach Nathaniel Hackett has preached relationships for months. The stats suggest this defense is taking ownership.

"This year we are really learning how to love each other. It's not forced. It's real. We are doing stuff for each other because we want to. The passion is real," Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones said. "It's definitely a testimony to coach Hackett. He brought it into the program and it's paying off. "