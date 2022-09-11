Broncos Country shows up in Seattle ahead of Monday's game

SEATTLE — Hundreds of die-hard Broncos fans are in Seattle ready to cheer on their team. Many of them gathered near the Space Needle ahead of Monday's game to show their love for Broncos Country.

Some of the fans live in Seattle but their heart belongs in Colorado.

“This is a community that a lot just grew up Broncos fans. There’s a lot of people that are from Denver,” said David Johnson, one of the founders of the Denver Broncos Fans of Seattle.

Miles the Mascot even made an appearance.

I thought I was the popular guy at the fan meet up… then this guy showed up #BroncosCountry ⁦@DenverChannel⁩ pic.twitter.com/oX6iGHozJ7 — Jason Gruenauer (@JGonTV) September 11, 2022

The Broncos kick off the 2022 NFL season on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks Monday, as Russell Wilson returns to Seattle in a highly-anticipated matchup that will air on Denver7.

MORE | Broncos kick off season on Monday Night Football at Seattle on Denver7

The Denver7 sports and news teams will have full coverage of the season opener from Seattle starting Saturday evening, which will continue Sunday and through the day Monday leading up to kickoff at 6:15 p.m. MT on Denver7 and ESPN.