Broncos Country packed Empower Field bright and early to tailgate, celebrate first home game

DENVER — Hundreds of Broncos fans lined up, bright and early Sunday morning to tailgate and celebrate the team's first home game against the Houston Texans.

"I couldn't sleep last night. I just kept waking up because I'm like, Oh, the Broncos are playing today," said fan, Kevin Dandino. "This team has worked hard. And it's gonna be awesome to see them go out there in front of the home crowd."

Many even bringing their good luck charms. "Lucky socks, lucky Broncos socks. I swap them out every year, you know, just to get some new good Juju headed our way," added Dandino.

Others continue their same traditions. Denver7 spoke with Superfan, Scott Hood, who is also known as, "Flagman." Dozens of flags were set up around his tailgate. A tradition he says he's had for a few years.

"When I moved to this lot, we had 42 flags. That was in 2018. And it's just continued to grow, today we'll fly 100 flags for the first time," said Hood. "We've got food and you know, and it's just a great place to meet new people. So it's a great, great environment."

Hood and his group of friends enjoyed food, drinks and games at their tailgate Sunday morning.

"We just want everybody to come and, and be in the moment and get fired up for the game," added Hood.