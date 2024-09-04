Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II helps bring S.T.E.A.M rooms to Denver high schools

DENVER — Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and his foundation are empowering two Denver high schools through new S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) rooms.

The process began in Oct. 2023 at The Patrick Surtain II Foundation's Game Plan Pitch Day, when Title I high schools shared why they should have an "Inspiration Room" installed at their school. George Washington High School and Manuel High School were selected to receive $50,000 grants for the rooms.

The Patrick Surtain II Foundation

"They gave their pitches and their speeches, and everything was pretty innovative. I was very excited to be able to help build a S.T.E.A.M room," said Surtain.

The rooms offer a creative environment for students to explore and excel. Surtain said his goal is to empower the next generation and provide access and resources to disadvantaged communities.

Richard Butler

The Inspiration Room at George Washington High School is a rejuvenated space complete with new paint, carpet and technology to get kids excited about learning. The school was able to invest in equipment to further its student broadcast.

"Our students needed an opportunity and a space to do the work. We have an incredible robotics team that's also state qualifiers and have gone on to nationals, as well. It gives them the true space to do their work," said George Washington HS Principal Dackri Davis.

Richard Butler

Manuel High School is using its Inspiration Room to expand its robotics program.

"I was able to see what you all were working with with the robotics, with the cars. Y'all got some nice toys, some nice tools y'all could use at y'all's disposal," said Surtain.

Richard Butler

"A lot of times, students in the middle of the city might not have the same access to what everyone else does, if it's in Denver or outside. At Manual, we're so excited that our students have the same as everyone else," said Manual HS Principal Chris DeRemer.

The Patrick Surtain II Foundation helps to level the playing field for students in financially disadvantaged communities by ensuring they have similar opportunities to their suburban peers. The foundation will host its annual Inspire the Dream Gala on Oct. 11 at The Ritz-Carlton Denver.