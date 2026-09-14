Broncos brace for Mahomes in his return as Chiefs host Monday night opener on Denver7

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos might be catching a break in their opener Monday night against the Kansas City Chiefs by getting Patrick Mahomes in his first game back from a torn ACL last December.

They certainly don't see it that way.

“I think Patrick’s gonna be Patrick," Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. “In my opinion, he wouldn’t play if he couldn’t be himself. He’s had a good summer and spring to kind of rehab, and from what I hear and what I read, he’s feeling great. ... So, we'll get his best shot."

The Broncos open defense of their AFC West crown Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs are aiming to bounce back from their first losing season in coach Andy Reid’s tenure that goes back to 2013.

Mahomes got hurt in mid-December in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Broncos QB Bo Nix is coming back from his own season-ending injury, a broken right ankle that sidelined him in the AFC championship game loss to New England.

Unlike Mahomes, Nix made a cameo in the preseason, driving Denver to scores on both of his possessions against Green Bay last month.

Broncos coach Sean Payton said his preparation for Mahomes is no different than it's always been.

“I’m going to probably say the same for Bo, you’ve seen enough things where he’s going to be 100% and we’re preparing for him at his best,” Payton said. "We know how talented he is and I’m sure he’s attacked the rehab the way Bo has — with completely different injuries. That’s kind of our approach to it.”

Mahomes won't have left tackle Josh Simmons (back) protecting his blindside, but the Broncos are without edge rusher Jonathon Cooper, who's on the commissioner's exempt list.

Jonah Elliss will start in Cooper's place and rotate with Que Robinson and Dondrea Tillman.

Although the Chiefs are expected to try some quick-hitting throws to keep Denver's vaunted pass rush at bay — the Broncos have had an NFL-high 131 sacks over the past two seasons — All-Pro pass rusher Nik Bonitto said he's expecting vintage Mahomes, the mobile QB who has never lost to Denver at Arrowhead (7-0).

“I think the toughest thing is his presence in the pocket,” Bonitto said. “He knows where guys are coming from, where to step up, where to back out, if he’s going to spin — while he’s able to do that, he’s also able to navigate his receivers downfield and get them open or throw them open. He’s a huge challenge, and obviously that’s what makes him great.”

Expected to take pressure off Mahomes is new Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker, who joined K.C. in free agency after his Super Bowl MVP performance with the Seattle Seahawks, along with rookie running back Emmett Johnson.

“You kind of hear their commitment to running the ball more,” Payton said. “They selected one early who we thought was a real good player and then they signed a pretty highly regarded free agent, so you pay attention to that. Their commitment to running the ball I think is evident in the offseason.”