Broncos beat Bears in first win of season

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Denver Broncos place kicker Wil Lutz celebrates his 48-yard field goal during the second half of an NFL football game Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Chicago. The Broncos won 31-28 off Lutz's kick.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Oct 01, 2023
DENVER — The Denver Broncos beat the Chicago Bears 31-28 in Denver’s first win of the season on Sunday.

Place kicker Wil Lutz’s tie-breaking field goal put the Broncos over the Bears in a tight second half and Denver bounced back from one of the most lopsided losses in franchise history.

Denver was coming off a 70-20 blowout by Miami that was franchise’s second-worst loss of the Super Bowl era, behind only a 51-0 pounding by the Raiders in 1967.

Lutz’s 51-yarder capped a comeback from a 28-7, third-quarter deficit. Kareem Jackson then intercepted Justin Fields with the Bears near midfield.

