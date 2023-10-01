Broncos beat Bears in first win of season

DENVER — The Denver Broncos beat the Chicago Bears 31-28 in Denver’s first win of the season on Sunday.

Place kicker Wil Lutz’s tie-breaking field goal put the Broncos over the Bears in a tight second half and Denver bounced back from one of the most lopsided losses in franchise history.

Denver was coming off a 70-20 blowout by Miami that was franchise’s second-worst loss of the Super Bowl era, behind only a 51-0 pounding by the Raiders in 1967.

Lutz’s 51-yarder capped a comeback from a 28-7, third-quarter deficit. Kareem Jackson then intercepted Justin Fields with the Bears near midfield.

