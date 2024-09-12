Broncos' Baron Browning gives new meaning to contract year with fans now literally invested in him

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Fans no longer have to be satisfied with just an emotional investment in their favorite players. Denver Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning has his own stock trading on the stock market after serving as Vestible Inc.'s launch athlete. His initial public offering closed late last month and in exchange for 1% of his future earnings, he earned more than half a million dollars from fans/investors. A secondary market will open later this month allowing shareholders to trade his stock. This gives a whole new connection to fans rooting for an athlete entering a contract year like Browning is.

