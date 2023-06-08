Broncos add veteran pass rusher Frank Clark

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the Broncos' last game at Kansas City, Frank Clark suplexed quarterback Russell Wilson, a violent tackle that left an impression and escaped penalty. It was symbolic of the Chiefs' control of the Broncos.

Well, at least Denver will not have to worry about facing Clark anymore. The veteran pass rusher agreed to a one-year deal for a guaranteed $5.5 million on Thursday to join the Broncos, a source confirmed.

When Sean Payton cut popular kicker Brandon McManus two weeks ago, the Broncos cleared $3.75 million in salary space that the coach admitted could be used to address other needs on a fluid roster.

Even after spending more than any team in free agency, most of which was earmarked for remodeling the offensive line, the Broncos were left thin defensively upfront. Now, the group looks more formidable with defensive ends Zach Allen and Clark and nose tackles D.J. Jones and Mike Purcell to plug the middle. The addition of Clark moves veteran Jonathan Harris and second-year players Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike into competition for backup roles.

Clark, 29, boasts 58.5 career sacks in eight seasons with the Seahawks and Chiefs, the last four with Kansas City. Clark won two Super Bowl rings and four AFC West titles with the Chiefs, piling up 23.5 regular-season sacks.

However, Clark has played his best when it mattered most. Keeping in line with their offseason strategy of adding playoff experience and physicality, the Broncos pencil in Clark, who delivered 10.5 sacks in 12 postseason games with the Chiefs.

Clark is a three-time Pro Bowler, receiving the honors in 2019, 2020 and 2021.