Broncos acquire linebacker Daiyan Henley from Los Angeles Chargers

The Denver Broncos have acquired linebacker Daiyan Henley from the Los Angeles Chargers before the trade deadline, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In exchange, Denver is sending a fourth round pick in 2027 and a fifth round pick in 2028 to Los Angeles.

Henley, 26, was a third-round draft pick in 2023 and has 51 tackles and .5 sacks this season. He also has one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Denver ranks 26th in total defense this season, tied with the Detroit Lions, giving up 355 yards per game on average.