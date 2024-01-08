Broncos' 2024 opponents revealed

LAS VEGAS – The Broncos know the who and where, just not the when.

By finishing third in the AFC West, Denver’s 2024 opponents crystalized on Sunday.

The Broncos will attempt to snap two ugly streaks – eight years without a playoff berth, the NFL’s second longest active drought, and seven seasons without a winning record. It will not be easy.

Denver’s home opponents are Browns, Steelers, Colts, Panthers, Falcons, and AFC rivals the Chiefs, Raiders, and Chargers. Of that group, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Kansas City reached the postseason. Denver finished with a 5-4 home record in 2023 with impressive victories over the Chiefs – ending a 16-game skid – and Browns. However, the Broncos lost as a favorite to the Raiders, Commanders, Jets and Patriots while holding a halftime lead in all four games.

The Broncos’ road opponents jump out. Coach Sean Payton will return to New Orleans where he won a Super Bowl and helped revive football. Besides its AFC West games, Denver travels to Baltimore, the current Super Bowl favorite, Cincinnati, Seattle, Tampa Bay, and Cincinnati. The Broncos finished 3-5 on the road in 2023 and 3-3 in the AFC West.

The quickest path to ending the postseason drought is to win the division, something the Broncos have not done since 2015. Kansas City, the defending Super Bowl champ, took the throne and has yet to relinquish despite showing vulnerability this season.

The 2024 Opponents:

Home: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Browns, Steelers, Colts, Falcons, Panthers.

Road: Chiefs, Raiders, Chargers, Ravens, Bengals, Jets, Buccaneers, Saints, Seahawks.