DENVER — As the Broncos return to Empower Field at Mile High for a prime time matchup this Sunday, there will be a new voice in the stadium come Sunday night. According to the team, Kim Becker is set to become the first woman to be a public address announcer for the Broncos.

“I am very, very thrilled. Very honored, very flattered that they have asked me to be PA (public address) with Reed Saunders during the Vikings-Broncos game,” she said in an interview with Denver7.

Becker usually hosts the ‘RedZone’ features that air on the big screen during home games, but a scheduling conflict left an open spot in the public address announcer booth. Becker was asked to fill it.

“I'm very excited. My voice will be loud and proud out there in the stadium. So everyone coming to the game get ready, you will hear a female voice,” she said.

As for her actual duties come Sunday night, Becker says her and longtime PA announcer Reed Saunders will tag-team announcements, including everything from down and distance to sponsorship reads, and more.

“There's so many different incredible things that go on during the game that a lot of people don't realize when you're just watching it on the TV broadcast. But the in-game entertainment is just a big show in itself. It's a huge production. There's so much that goes on,” she said.

Breaking barriers in the booth: Broncos set to have first female PA announcer on Sunday night

She added that she might request to step in and make some of the more well-known PA announcements during the game.

“I might just ask, you know, can I do one of the ‘incomplete’ (calls). I want to get the guys going, I want to get the stadium going, and having that female voice might be kind of fun,” Becker said with a smile.

As a Colorado native, the Broncos have always been a big deal to Becker. She moved away, then moved back, and finds herself in brand new territory under the lights.

“I think it's just the first moment, the first, you know, line that I say, the first read that I do. That's what I'm most excited for.”

And in regards to the "first-ever" accomplishment?

“I’m able to show others that it really is just anything that you put your mind to. You can you can make it happen for yourself,” she said.