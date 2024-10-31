Bo Nix's 5 wins are already a Broncos record for a rookie QB, surpassing John Elway

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels went 1-2 in the NFL draft this spring and their Week 8 showdown was one of the season's best games so far.

But the quarterback who won AFC Offensive Rookie of the Month honors for October was Denver's Bo Nix.

The Broncos are off to their best start in eight years at 5-3 thanks in good measure to their rookie QB.

He plays like a veteran at times and that's not surprising given his 61 collegiate starts, which are more than any quarterback in NCAA history.