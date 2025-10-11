Broncos' Bo Nix and wife Izzy Nix are pregnant, expecting their first child

DENVER — Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is expecting a foal of his own!
Nix and his wife, Izzy, are pregnant with their first child.
The two announced the news in a joint post on Instagram Friday with the caption, "Nix party of 3!!!"
The soon-to-be parents also included the Bible verse Jeremiah 1:5 in their caption, which reads, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.”
According to ESPN, the two began dating at Auburn, where Nix spent three seasons before transferring to Oregon. They tied the knot in July 2022.
Watch our latest Broncos coverage
Broncos owner praises job by coach Sean Payton and outlines big plans for new stadium
Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 10, 6pm
A day in the life covering the Denver Broncos in London | Denver7 Sports
Broncos host flag football clinic at London-area middle school ahead of international game
Broncos blog: What was the Denver7 Sports Team up to on Day 2