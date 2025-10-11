Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Broncos' Bo Nix and wife Izzy Nix are pregnant, expecting their first child

DENVER — Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is expecting a foal of his own!

Nix and his wife, Izzy, are pregnant with their first child.

The two announced the news in a joint post on Instagram Friday with the caption, "Nix party of 3!!!"

The soon-to-be parents also included the Bible verse Jeremiah 1:5 in their caption, which reads, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart.”

According to ESPN, the two began dating at Auburn, where Nix spent three seasons before transferring to Oregon. They tied the knot in July 2022.

