Bo Nix throws 3 TDs, rushes for 1 as Broncos cruise to 28-14 win vs. Panthers

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix tossed three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Denver beat the hapless Carolina Panthers on Sunday, 28-14.

Nix finished with a sterling state line in what was his best game as a pro. He completed 28 of 37 passes for 284 and the three scores – to Nate Adkins, Adam Trautman and Jaleel McLaughlin – without throwing an interception. It was his second straight game without a turnover and he now has just one interception over his last six games.

The Broncos started slow, fumbling the ball away on the opening drive to set up a short Panthers scoring drive. But Denver exploded for three second-quarter touchdowns, including a 7-play, 92-yard march to take a lead it would never surrender.

Courtland Sutton caught 8 passes for 100 yards in the contest, and added a 28-yard pass completion on a fourth-quarter trick play.

Denver’s defense intercepted former top pick Bryce Young twice in the game. Carolina's two touchdowns came 52 minutes apart, as they found the endzone on their opening drive and again on a garbage time connection between Young and Jalen Coker with 18 seconds to play.

The Broncos move to 5-3 as they enter a tough three-game stretch against the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina fell to 1-7 with the loss.

