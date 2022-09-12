Watch Now
Betting on the Broncos: Oddsmakers feel good about Broncos chances as team ushers in Russell Wilson era

Broncos kickoff new season Monday night in Seattle
The Broncos are 4 to 1 favorites to win the AFC West, with 10 to 1 odds of winning the AFC Championship. Odds are 18 to 1 of them winning the Super Bowl. And Wilson a 15 to 1 favorite to win MVP.
Posted at 4:26 PM, Sep 12, 2022
DENVER — The odds-makers in Vegas are certainly Broncos believers.

The Broncos are 4 to 1 favorites to win the AFC West, with 10 to 1 odds of winning the AFC Championship. Odds are 18 to 1 of them winning the Super Bowl. And Russell Wilson’s odds of winning MVP are 15 to 1.

“When you take a team with all these great parts – with a really good defense, with an excellent home field advantage, and then you add one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time – someone who is highly motivated, who is generally durable, who can run, who can pass, who is incredibly smart – when you add that formula up, you get a potential Super Bowl contender,” said Teddy Greenstein, senior editor of PointsBet.

As for Monday night’s game, Greenstein says 86% of people who are betting on the game are betting on the Broncos to not only win, but to cover the odds, as well. The Broncos are 6.5 point favorites.

And businesses are banking on big numbers with the dawn of the Russell Wilson era in Broncos Country.

Daniel Hernandez, bartender at Cilantro across the street from Empower Field at Mile High, says Broncos games bring in a huge crowd.

“It’s really crazy when it's a Broncos game,” Hernandez said. “Even in the mornings, there are a lot of people here on the bar. The other day we had more than 100 people here. It’s crazy and always fun.”

