Barron returns pick 97 yards for a TD as Stidham leads Broncos to runaway 27-7 win over Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Jarrett Stidham threw a touchdown pass in his bid to keep his hold on Denver’s backup job and Jahdae Barron returned an interception 97 yards for a touchdown as the Broncos overwhelmed the Atlanta Falcons 27-7 on Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

Stidham completed 9 of 15 passes for 131 yards, including a 5-yard scoring pass to Jaleel McLaughlin, while playing the first half.

“He's really good with the operation,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said about Stidham. “I thought he handled it well.”

Payton announced Wednesday starting quarterback Bo Nix would not play against Atlanta. Nix is expected to make his preseason debut next week at home against Green Bay. Sam Ehlinger played the second half, completing 10 of 14 passes for 67 yards, after Stidham led the Broncos to a 24-0 halftime lead.

Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 3 of 5 passes for 22 yards while playing two series. Tagovailoa's expected competition for the starting job has been on hold with Michael Penix Jr. still not cleared for team drills as he continues his recovery from surgery on his left knee.

Cooper Rush, who played behind Tagovailoa, threw two interceptions, including Barron's pick returned for a touchdown. A deflection by linebacker Karene Reid on Rush's pass for Chris Blair set up the interception.

Two prominent Atlanta starters, running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London, were in uniform but did not play. The Falcons were held to 192 yards in the debut for coach Kevin Stefanski.

“There's plenty to clean up,” Stefanski said. “I thought it was great being in our building, for a lot of us being in here for the first time.”

Stefanski said the offense “didn't move the ball wall.” Asked to evaluate Tagovailoa's performance, Stefanski said “It's hard to give a grade on that sample size” of only nine snaps.

A fumble by McLaughlin set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Atlanta's third quarterback, undrafted rookie Jack Strand, late in the third quarter. Penix and Tagovailoa made sure Strand was given the ball from the touchdown on the quarterback sneak.

“That was cool for sure,” Strand said. “... They've been so supportive of me this whole training camp.”

Falcons second-year edge rusher James Pearce Jr. had two tackles as a backup hours after the NFL announced his suspension without pay for the first eight games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension begins Aug. 30 and he will be eligible for reinstatement Nov. 2. He is expected to play in the remaining preseason games.

Pearce's suspension was the second major hit to the Falcons' pass rush, following Jalon Walker's season-ending torn ACL in his left knee. Pearce led Atlanta with 10.5 sacks as a rookie. Walker had 5.5 sacks.

Webb enjoys ‘smooth’ debut

Payton said first-year offensive coordinator Davis Webb enjoyed a “smooth” debut.

“Davis was on point,” Payton said.

New turf after World Cup

A new Field Turf playing surface was installed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the NFL season after real grass was used for eight World Cup soccer games this summer.

Injuries

Broncos: Linebacker Levelle Bailey was carted off the field with an ankle injury and listed as questionable.

Falcons: Stefanski said left tackle Jake Matthews, who left the game after one series, “was dealing with something but he's OK.”

Up next

Broncos: Host Green Bay next Friday.

Falcons: Following joint practices at the Colts next week, Atlanta will play at Indianapolis on Aug. 22.

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