Again plagued by penalties, Broncos fall 19-16 to Chargers in OT

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Palm trees, fiery sunshine, silver screens. For decades, people have chased careers in Hollywood. It's also where dreams go to die. Visions of becoming an actor dissolve into life as a barista.

The Broncos' arrived at SoFi Stadium, symbolizing the sobering reality of hope. With a new coach in Nathaniel Hackett and a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, they were supposed to be football's new Top Gun. They have been closer to Naked Gun, struggling with penalties (an issue again on Monday, as the Broncos had 10 for 151 yards), while failing on execution of basic offensive principles. So, it was they were a clear underdog against the Chargers with their season teetering on the brink.

Before a less-than-sellout crowd, the Broncos lost 19-16 to the Chargers in overtime. With the score tied at 13 in the fourth quarter, there was no elasticity remaining. Somebody had to step up. It was not the designated King, Wilson, but rather a Baron. Baron Browning wrote a diary of havoc, registering his interception on a tipped pass by K'Waun Williams in the fourth quarter.

That sentence sells it short. He made the pick, ran around, fumbled and then pounced on the loose pigskin. It set up the Broncos at the Chargers' 30-yard line. The drive fizzled like so many, but Brandon McManus, working with a new long snapper, converted a 48-yarder, shoving the Broncos ahead 16-13 with 8:21 remaining.

The Chargers responded, a drive that included the fourth interference call on rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis for 87 yards. They tied the score at 16 and took over at their 25-yard line with 1:51 remaining. But they failed to move the ball, and a last-second Hail Mary attempt was knocked down to send the game to overtime.

Initial reaction to Broncos' OT loss to Chargers

Two Chargers' drives earlier, rookie cornerback Damarri Mathis showed selective amnesia, deflecting pass down on Chargers' fourth down attempt from Denver's 29-yard line.

The Broncos got the ball to start overtime, running the ball with Latavius Murray for nine yards on first and second down before throwing the ball low and incomplete to K.J. Hamler on a 3rd-and-1 out of the shotgun.

After a Broncos punt, the Chargers again got called for holding on first down. Coverage by Pat Surtain II pushed Mike Williams out of bounds by inches on a deep ball, and more defensive pressure on third down led to an incompletion and another punt for Los Angeles.

The Broncos went three-and-out on their next possession and punted again, putting the Chargers just inside their own 20. Alex Singleton broke up a pass on first down, and a false start on third down left the Chargers with a 3rd-and-15. A short dump-off pass left Los Angeles punting again with 5 minutes left in overtime.

But Montrell Washington muffed the punt after P.J. Locke was shoved into him, giving the Chargers the ball at the Broncos' 28-yard-line. It was Washington's third muffed punt in two weeks.

Los Angeles brought out Dustin Hopkins, who tweaked his leg earlier in the game, but who sealed the Chargers' win with a 39-yard field goal to end it. He was 4-of-4 on the night.

It was messy and ugly, the Broncos offense, which ranks last in points per game, unable to create a margin for error. Given a chance to put the game away late in the fourth, Wilson was sacked as the offensive line continued its difficult night. He finished 5-of-17 for 72 yards after the first quarter. The Broncos have now lost nine straight AFC West road games.

With cornerback Ronald Darby out for the season, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert attacked rookie Damarri Mathis twice, drawing a 30-yard penalty on the first play.

Mathis, however, showed no panic and rallied on a third-and-long rainbow down the left sideline, forcing an incompletion. The first sign Monday appeared different was the response to the same old problems.

The Broncos promised to be better on first down, and the referees flagged center Lloyd Cushenberry for holding on the initial snap. On third down, right tackle Cam Fleming was called for a false start. However, on third-and-long where no team has been worst to start a season in 12 years, Courtland Sutton drew an interference penalty on J.C. Jackson.

Moments later, Wilson wiggled out of trouble, and threw a back-shoulder fastball on the move to tight end Eric Tomlinson, the 16-yard gain setting up a 51-yard field goal for first lead on the road this season. What happened next is what Broncos Country has been waiting for since the Broncos acquired Wilson in March. He slipped out of a sack, moved right and drilled a pass to Jerry Jeudy for a 37-yard gain. Rookie Greg Dulcich, emerging from witness protection because of a months-long hamstring injury, capitalized on a busted coverage with a 39-yard touchdown. The Broncos held a 10-0 lead, their largest cushion of the season.

The Chargers responded by imposing their will on back-to-back drives, totaling 151 yards on 29 plays. They logged a 15-play, 82-yard march, gorging 7 minutes, 40 seconds off the clock.

Russell Wilson on Broncos OT loss to Chargers

Eaton's own Austin Ekeler plowed in from 6 yards out for his sixth touchdown in his past three games. A 14-play meandering across the turf followed, resulting in a 37-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins, who was nursing a hamstring injury and not used on kickoffs. The score leveled at 10-all, the Broncos offense showed burst too often lacking this season.

With 54 seconds left in the half, Wilson lofted a 47-yard completion to K.J. Hamler and connected on a 11-yard out to Jerry Jeudy. A fastball zipped past Dulcich in the end zone, leading to a 27-yard boot from McManus. The Broncos opened a 13-10 halftime lead, a first this season.

A league wide overcorrection made its way to Los Angeles. The Chargers knotted the score at 13 after a sketchy roughing the passer call on Bradley Chubb against Herbert. Chubb was called for launching in an interpretation that NASA would struggle to reconcile.

Nonetheless, the Broncos now have as many games with at least 100 penalty yards in the last six weeks — three — as they did in the previous four seasons combined.

Broncos players on 19-16 OT loss to chargers

Footnotes

Owners Rob Walton, Greg Penner and Carrie Walton Penner attended Monday's game and chatted with general manager George Paton on the sidelines before the game. This group has not missed a game. Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, part of the ownership group, attended his first game. ...

The Broncos activated All-Pro safety Justin Simmons (right quad) and rookie tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and cornerback Michael Ojemudia (elbow) for Monday's game. Dulcich debuted with a bang, scoring a touchdown and playing heavily in 11 personnel.

New long snapper Mitchell Fraboni, making his NFL debut, and veteran safety Anthony Harris were elevated from the practice squad. Fraboni was solid on his field goal snaps and registered a tackle on a third quarter punt return. ...

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was a healthy scratch. Given Dulcich's potential, it's fair to wonder if the Broncos will look to trade Okwuegbunam before the Nov. 1 deadline. ...