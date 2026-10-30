AFC West lead at stake as Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix grind through injury comebacks

DENVER (AP) — The AFC West lead is at stake Sunday as Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix grind through their comebacks from major injuries.

The pair are pedestrian passers at the moment as they try to rediscover their substantial skills and regain their rhythm with receivers.

Despite their early-season struggles, Mahomes' Chiefs are 5-1 after they were knocked from the unbeaten ranks in Seattle last weekend and Nix's Broncos (5-2) have bounced back from a 31-10 loss at Kansas City to open the season.

Mahomes has gone consecutive games without a touchdown pass for the first time in his career and his 3.7 yards per rushing attempt is the lowest average since he became the Chiefs’ starter in 2018.

Nix has had trouble throwing it deep and running it short. His 59.2% completion rate is the lowest of his three-year career and he’s on pace to rush for just 267 yards after averaging 393 in his first two NFL seasons.

The Broncos are hoping his confidence was restored after his 62-yard touchdown run at Arizona last week that kickstarted their most decisive win yet.

Mahomes, who tore up his left knee in December, and Nix, who broke his right ankle in the playoffs, have terrific supporting casts doing most of the heavy lifting as they continue their comebacks.

Mahomes has Kenneth Walker III, the reigning Super Bowl MVP who's rushing for 117 yards per game, and a resurgent Travis Kelce, whose 14.3 yards per catch mark the best average of his 14-year career.

"The things that sometimes are hard to teach, he’s got," Denver coach Sean Payton said when asked about Kelce, who turned 37 a few weeks ago. "He’s still sudden out of the break point. So transitionally, which is a very important trait for a tight end, he’s very difficult. So he can stop, he can change direction, he can feel zone, he can feel man, and then he understands where the squeeze is.”

Vance Joseph’s elite defense has Nix's back.

It's led by Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto and has hummed right along even as Patrick Surtain II, Talanoa Hufanga and Riley Moss have dealt with injuries, forcing backups into leading roles for multiple weeks.

Despite Nix's struggles, the Broncos seem to have hit their stride after getting bludgeoned at Arrowhead Stadium in the season opener.

“Yeah, obviously I think that they’re rolling," Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton said. “They found some things that worked for them. I think Bo Nix has done a good job of using his feet, getting the ball to his ball catchers, trusting his O-line, sticking with the run game. I think one of the things (in) our game was they didn’t stick with the run. They’ve been doing that a little bit better the last couple of games.”

Need to know

Kansas City (5-1) at Denver (5-2).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Chiefs by 1 1/2.

Against the spread: Kansas City 3-3, Denver 5-2.

Last week: Chiefs lost to Seahawks 20-3, Broncos beat Cardinals 30-16.

Last meeting: Chiefs beat Broncos 31-10 on Sept. 14 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Series record: Chiefs lead 74-59.

Matchup to watch

Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III versus Denver's defense. The Broncos missed a whopping 28 tackles in the teams' opener, allowing 247 yards after contact. Walker gained 173 yards on the ground in that game. That included 144 yards after contact as Denver’s 29.8% missed tackle rate was the third-worst in an NFL game since 2018, and their 247 missed tackle yards allowed were the most by any defense in that same span, according to Next Gen Stats.

Stats and stuff

— Broncos ILB Alex Singleton had 19 stops against the Cardinals in Denver’s 30-16 victory at Arizona, which earned him his first career AFC Defensive Player of the Week award.

— Denver has had multiple sacks in 20 consecutive home games, the fourth-longest streak in NFL history.

— Sean Payton will coach in his 300th NFL game Sunday and a victory would make him the sixth-fastest to 200 wins.

— Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III had a career-best 191 scrimmage yards against the Broncos in Week 1, when he caught a TD pass and ran for a touchdown.

— Chiefs TE Travis Kelce last week surpassed Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez for most receiving yards by a tight end (15,143) including the playoffs, in league history.