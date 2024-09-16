A rough start to the season: Broncos fans react to home opener loss

DENVER — As fans left Empower Field at Mile High, among the sea of blue and orange jerseys, what was most noticeable were the looks of defeat.

Broncos Country walked away disappointed after witnessing the team lose the season's home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jordan Ward

"I think catching some of the passes that were sent out there," Chip Arnold said. "I was kind of disappointed to see at least three drop passes. That could have been significant and maybe getting rid of that short gain, the short flat passes. I didn’t like that."

Throughout preseason, fans shared their excitement and faith in rookie quarterback Bo Nix to bring them to a winning season. Last weekend, Nix scored his first NFL touchdown against the Seattle Seahakws but also threw two interceptions.

"My wife is a duck, so I'm going to stand behind Bo no matter what, cause I still have to go home after this, but I think he's got potential," Arnold said. "He missed a little bit in the end zone. We saw the interception, no one was happy about that."

Gina Armijo Martinez has been a Broncos fan her whole life with her husband. Having season tickets for over 40 years, she — like other longtime fans — know it still is early in the season and there is hope for the future of this team.

"Still a fan it’s hard times just like anything else, but you know we’re optimistic always and always looking forward to an exciting team and putting something together. We think Bo Nix needs just a little bit more time," Martinez said.

The Broncos will be on the road for the next two weeks, giving fans some time to get ready for their next home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 6.

"You go back to work on Monday, you talk to your coworkers and you grind it out, and then you figure it out the next week. It's only week two, we got a lot of games left, so we'll be all right."