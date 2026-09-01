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A day after making cuts and releasing players, the Broncos filled out their practice squad

A day after making cuts and releasing players, the Broncos filled out their practice squad re-signing some familiar names
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Jack Dempsey/AP
An NFL Salute to Service sticker is shown on a Denver Broncos helmet during the first half on an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
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DENVER - The Broncos filled out their practice squad on Monday, bringing back many familiar names who were released on Sunday when rosters had to be cut down to 53 players. Here's the complete list of practice squad players signed by the Broncos.

SIGNED TO PRACTICE SQUAD (17)
Name
Pos.
Exp.
College
 
David Agoha*
OLB
1
N/A
 
Brent Austin
CB
R
California
 
Michael Bandy
WR
5
San Diego
 
Luke Basso
LS
R
Oregon
 
Mitchell Fraboni
LS
5
Arizona State
 
Sean Fresch
CB
R
Rice
 
Kolbe Katsis
WR
R
Northern Arizona
 
Dane Key
WR
R
Nebraska
 
Lucas Krull
TE
5
Pittsburgh
 
Tyler Miller
T
R
Iowa State
 
Red Murdock
ILB
R
Buffalo
 
Gavin Ortega
G
R
Weber State
 
Adam Prentice
FB
6
South Carolina
 
Cody Schrader
RB
3
Missouri
 
Miles Scott
S
R
Illinois
 
Calvin Throckmorton
G
7
Oregon
 
Johnny Walker
OLB
2
Missouri
 
*International Practice Player
 
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