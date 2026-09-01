A day after making cuts and releasing players, the Broncos filled out their practice squad

DENVER - The Broncos filled out their practice squad on Monday, bringing back many familiar names who were released on Sunday when rosters had to be cut down to 53 players. Here's the complete list of practice squad players signed by the Broncos.



SIGNED TO PRACTICE SQUAD (17)

Name

Pos.

Exp.

College



David Agoha*

OLB

1

N/A



Brent Austin

CB

R

California



Michael Bandy

WR

5

San Diego



Luke Basso

LS

R

Oregon



Mitchell Fraboni

LS

5

Arizona State



Sean Fresch

CB

R

Rice



Kolbe Katsis

WR

R

Northern Arizona



Dane Key

WR

R

Nebraska



Lucas Krull

TE

5

Pittsburgh



Tyler Miller

T

R

Iowa State



Red Murdock

ILB

R

Buffalo



Gavin Ortega

G

R

Weber State



Adam Prentice

FB

6

South Carolina



Cody Schrader

RB

3

Missouri



Miles Scott

S

R

Illinois



Calvin Throckmorton

G

7

Oregon



Johnny Walker

OLB

2

Missouri



*International Practice Player



