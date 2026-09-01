A day after making cuts and releasing players, the Broncos filled out their practice squad

DENVER - The Broncos filled out their practice squad on Monday, bringing back many familiar names who were released on Sunday when rosters had to be cut down to 53 players. Here's the complete list of practice squad players signed by the Broncos.
|SIGNED TO PRACTICE SQUAD (17)
|Name
|Pos.
|Exp.
|College
|
|David Agoha*
|OLB
|1
|N/A
|
|Brent Austin
|CB
|R
|California
|
|Michael Bandy
|WR
|5
|San Diego
|
|Luke Basso
|LS
|R
|Oregon
|
|Mitchell Fraboni
|LS
|5
|Arizona State
|
|Sean Fresch
|CB
|R
|Rice
|
|Kolbe Katsis
|WR
|R
|Northern Arizona
|
|Dane Key
|WR
|R
|Nebraska
|
|Lucas Krull
|TE
|5
|Pittsburgh
|
|Tyler Miller
|T
|R
|Iowa State
|
|Red Murdock
|ILB
|R
|Buffalo
|
|Gavin Ortega
|G
|R
|Weber State
|
|Adam Prentice
|FB
|6
|South Carolina
|
|Cody Schrader
|RB
|3
|Missouri
|
|Miles Scott
|S
|R
|Illinois
|
|Calvin Throckmorton
|G
|7
|Oregon
|
|Johnny Walker
|OLB
|2
|Missouri
|
|*International Practice Player
|