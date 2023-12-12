'2 wins in less than 24 hours': Russell Wilson, Ciara welcome daughter Amora

DENVER — Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is celebrating "2 wins in less than 24 hours" with the birth of his baby girl.

Wilson and his wife, singer and songwriter Ciara, welcomed their daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, according to a social media post from the proud dad. The bundle of joy came into the world at 9 pounds 1 oz.

AMORA PRINCESS WILSON

9lbs 1oz

We Love You so much! @Ciara



2 wins in less than 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/UbhZJMIA3T — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) December 11, 2023

The announcement comes one day after the Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 24-7.

Amora's arrival brings the Wilson family to a party of six. The Wilsons share a daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3, according to our partners at The Denver Post. Ciara shares a son, 9-year-old Future Zhair, with her ex, Future.