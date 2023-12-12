Watch Now
'2 wins in less than 24 hours': Russell Wilson, Ciara welcome daughter Amora

David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, center left, and his wife, center right, rap singer Ciara, look on as time runs out in an NBA basketball game between the Denver Nuggets and the New Orleans Pelicans, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 6:15 PM, Dec 11, 2023
DENVER — Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is celebrating "2 wins in less than 24 hours" with the birth of his baby girl.

Wilson and his wife, singer and songwriter Ciara, welcomed their daughter, Amora Princess Wilson, according to a social media post from the proud dad. The bundle of joy came into the world at 9 pounds 1 oz.

The announcement comes one day after the Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 24-7.

Amora's arrival brings the Wilson family to a party of six. The Wilsons share a daughter Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3, according to our partners at The Denver Post. Ciara shares a son, 9-year-old Future Zhair, with her ex, Future.

