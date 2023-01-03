Bills safety Damar Hamlin's toy drive flooded with over $1M in donations after frightening injury

Forget the AFC standings.

Forget the rivalry.

On Monday night, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a first-quarter tackle of Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, the NFL world and beyond united in well wishes for the 24-year-old Hamlin.

The support for Hamlin was shown in part through tremendous online giving.

Bills, Bengals fans gather at Cincy hospital, praying for Damar Hamlin

Hamlin started a GoFundMe for the Chasing M’s Foundation community toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa., a suburb of Pittsburgh, in 2020 – his final season at the University of Pittsburgh before being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The fundraiser listed a modest goal of $2,500.

On Monday, as viewers watched Hamlin leave the field in an ambulance and news spread that he was in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital, the page was flooded with donations to the tune of over $700,000 in one hour.

The fundraiser surpassed $1.2 million in total donations – from more than 51,000 donors – as of 10 p.m. Mountain Time, with dozens of donations pouring in by the minute.

Below is video of Hamlin at a past toy drive event:

Archive: Bills' Damar Hamlin at his hometown community toy drive

Here’s how Hamlin described the toy drive on the GoFundMe page:

“As I embark on my journey to the NFL, I will never forget where I come from and I am committed to using my platform to positively impact the community that raised me. I created The Chasing M's Foundation as a vehicle that will allow me to deliver that impact, and the first program is the 2020 Community Toy Drive.”

It's only fitting for a Bills player to receive such love through giving. Bills fans – Bills Mafia, as they're known – are famous for showing support by donating to important causes. For example, Bills fans donated to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's charity after he suffered a second concussion in five days – the first coming against the Bills – back in October.