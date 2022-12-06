Watch Now
Bennett, Duggan, Stroud, Williams are Heisman finalists

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) gestures to the crowd during the trophy presentation the Southeastern Conference Championship football game Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Posted at 5:36 PM, Dec 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-05 19:36:18-05

Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The award given to the outstanding player in college football is determined by a vote of more than 900 sports journalists and past winners. It will be presented Saturday night at the Lincoln Center in New York.

Williams and Stroud also are finalists for the Maxwell Award as the top performer in the college game.

Williams, Stroud and Duggan also are up for the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

