Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Zach Parise and Nathan MacKinnon star as the Avalanche pound the Blackhawks 5-0

Ryan Johansen
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Colorado Avalanche center Ryan Johansen (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Ryan Johansen
Posted at 9:42 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 23:42:55-05

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Parise had two goals and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-0.

Colorado star Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, giving him 100 points in 61 games this season. Ross Colton and Devon Toews also scored, and Justus Annunen made 25 saves in his first career shutout in nine NHL appearances.

The Avalanche improved to 2-1 against the Blackhawks this season. The teams play again on Monday night at Colorado.

Chicago dropped its fifth consecutive game.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018