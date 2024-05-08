Wood scores 11:03 in OT as Avalanche finish off 3-goal comeback to beat Stars 4-3 to open 2nd round

DALLAS (AP) — Miles Wood scored on a backhander 11:03 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche, after trailing by three goals in the first period, beat the top-seeded Dallas Stars 4-3 in the opener of their second-round Western Conference series.

Wood got the puck past Jake Oettinger to wrap up only the Avalanche's third three-goal comeback to win a playoff game in their history.

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists for Colorado, while Valerie Nichushkin had a goal and an assist. Nathan MacKinnon had the tying goal only 39 seconds into the third period.

Alexander Georgiev had 19 saves while winning his fifth consecutive game in goal for the Avalanche.

Game 2 is Thursday night.