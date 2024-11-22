Wood helps Avalanche beat Ovechkin-less Capitals 2-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miles Wood scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 2-1.

Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who have won five of their last six games.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 29 shots to get his fourth straight win in his return after missing the last two games due to an upper-body injury.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored for the Capitals, who snapped a three-game win streak. Logan Thompson had 25 saves while taking his first regulation loss of the season.

Earlier in the day, the Capitals learned they will be without superstar Alex Ovechkin for the next four to six weeks due to a broken left fibula, an injury he suffered on Monday against Utah.