Wheeler nets hat trick, Hellebuyck and Jets blank Avs 5-0

Karl B DeBlaker/AP
Colorado Avalanche's Cale Makar (8) watches play against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Posted at 10:12 AM, Nov 30, 2022
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Blake Wheeler had three goals and an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves and the Winnipeg Jets routed the reigning Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 5-0.

Mark Scheifele added a goal and two assists, and Josh Morrissey had a goal and an assist. Cole Perfetti contributed three assists.

Hellebuyck’s third shutout of the season and 31st of his career began a four-game homestand at Canada Life Centre, where the Jets are 8-2-0.

Alexandar Georgiev stopped 19 shots for Colorado, which opened a four-game trip.

It was the second time this season the Avalanche were shut out.

