Vatrano's hat trick, big 3rd period help Ducks stun Avs 5-3

David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz, left, makes a glove save as Anaheim Ducks center Adam Henrique is cleared by Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:12 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 00:12:06-05

DENVER (AP) — Frank Vatrano scored three goals, Adam Henrique and Mason McTavish scored 24 seconds apart in the third period and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun Colorado 5-3 and snap the Avalanche's six-game winning streak.

John Gibson stopped 40 shots as the Ducks, in last place in the Pacific Division, finished a six-game trip 3-2-1.

Mikko Rantanen scored twice, Samuel Girard added a goal and an assist and Cale Makar had an assist in his return from injury, but the Avs fell to fourth in the Central Division, a point behind Minnesota.

