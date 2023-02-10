Watch Now
Vasilevskiy ends 84-game shutout drought, Lightning beat Avs

Avalanche Lightning Hockey
Chris O'Meara/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a diving save on a shot by the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Avalanche Lightning Hockey
Posted at 8:20 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 22:20:57-05

TAMPA, Fla, (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves to stop an 84-game regular-season shutout drought, Brandon Hagel had two goals and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-0.

This was the first meeting between the teams since Colorado ended Tampa Bay's two-year run as NHL champs with a six-game win in last season's Stanley Cup Final.

Vasilevskiy made a nifty glove save on Matt Nieto's early second-period breakaway shot en route to his 29th career shutout and first since blanking Seattle on Nov. 26, 2021.

Corey Perry, Brayden Point and Mikhail Sergachev also scored for the Lightning.

