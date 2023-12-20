Watch Now
Tyler Johnson scores in 3rd period as Blackhawks beat Avalanche 3-2

Erin Hooley/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev stops a shot from Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Posted at 10:03 PM, Dec 19, 2023
CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson snapped a third-period tie and Connor Bedard had two assists, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2.

Ryan Donato added a goal and an assist for last-place Chicago, which had lost four in a row. Lukas Reichel also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 35 saves.

The game was tied at 2 when Colorado forward Miles Wood was sent off for holding Reichel's stick. On the ensuing power play, Nick Foligno found Johnson right in front for the tap-in goal at 8:19.

Valeri Nichushkin had two goals for Colorado. Nathan MacKinnon extended his point streak to a career-high 16 games.

