Tyler Bertuzzi records hat trick on his birthday as Maple Leafs beat Avalanche 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi scored three times, including the go-ahead tally on the power power with 2:51 remaining, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 for their seventh straight win.

Bertuzzi recorded his third career hat trick when he took a pass from William Nylander and knocked it past Alexandar Georgiev. He scored after Mikko Rantanen drew a delay penalty for sending the puck out of play.

Nathan MacKinnon had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but his shot just before the buzzer was stopped by Ilya Samsonov, who finished with 26 saves.

Mitchell Marner added a goal and an assist. Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Mikko Rantanen had goals for Colorado.