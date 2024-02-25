Watch Now
Tyler Bertuzzi records hat trick on his birthday as Maple Leafs beat Avalanche 4-3

Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, right, drives with the puck as Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander drops back to defend in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 10:02 AM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 12:02:39-05

DENVER (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi scored three times, including the go-ahead tally on the power power with 2:51 remaining, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 for their seventh straight win.

Bertuzzi recorded his third career hat trick when he took a pass from William Nylander and knocked it past Alexandar Georgiev. He scored after Mikko Rantanen drew a delay penalty for sending the puck out of play.

Nathan MacKinnon had a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds, but his shot just before the buzzer was stopped by Ilya Samsonov, who finished with 26 saves.

Mitchell Marner added a goal and an assist. Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Mikko Rantanen had goals for Colorado.

