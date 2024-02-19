Toews scores winner, MacKinnon extends home point streak as Avalanche beat Coyotes 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored the go-ahead goal with 6:35 remaining, Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist to give him at least a point in all 26 home games and the Colorado Avalanche beat Arizona 4-3, extending the Coyotes’ skid to nine in a row. Ross Colton and Jack Johnson also scored as the Avalanche returned home for the first time since Jan. 26, following the All-Star break and an extended trip that saw them go 1-4-1. MacKinnon's home point streak is the second-longest to open a season in NHL history, trailing only Wayne Gretzky’s 40-game mark set during the 1988-89 season with the Los Angeles Kings. Matt Dumba, Lawson Crouse and Logan Cooley scored for Arizona, which hasn’t won since Jan. 22, going 0-8-1. Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves.

