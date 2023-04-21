Watch Now
Toews scores winner, Avs rally to tie series with Kraken

Kraken Avalanche Hockey
Jack Dempsey/AP
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar shoots against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Kraken Avalanche Hockey
DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 7:01 remaining to complete Colorado's rally from two goals down as the Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 to even their first-round series at a game apiece.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin scored 48 seconds apart to tie the game. It set the stage for Toews, who knocked in a rebound for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Justin Schultz and Brandon Tanev scored for the Kraken.

Alexandar Georgiev was tested all night and finished with 27 saves.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 38 shots against his former team.

