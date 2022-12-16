Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsColorado Avalanche

Actions

Thompson, Luukkonen lead Sabres over Avalanche, 4-2

Sabres Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson, front, scores a goal on Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev in the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Sabres Avalanche Hockey
Posted at 10:39 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-16 00:39:07-05

DENVER (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 40 saves, Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo and Tyson Jost had an assist in his first game in Denver against his former team.

Jost, who was dealt to Minnesota at the trade deadline last season, got an ovation from the fans after a scoreboard video highlighted his five-plus years with the Avalanche.

Mikko Rantanen and Evan Rodrigues scored for Colorado, with Rodrigues back after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury.

Alexandar Georgiev allowed two goals on the first three shots he faced and finished with 17 saves.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
St. Louis Blues go for 4-3 win over Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche

11:31 AM, Oct 17, 2018