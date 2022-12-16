Thompson, Luukkonen lead Sabres over Avalanche, 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 40 saves, Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-2 on Thursday night.

Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and an assist, Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo and Tyson Jost had an assist in his first game in Denver against his former team.

Jost, who was dealt to Minnesota at the trade deadline last season, got an ovation from the fans after a scoreboard video highlighted his five-plus years with the Avalanche.

Mikko Rantanen and Evan Rodrigues scored for Colorado, with Rodrigues back after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury.

Alexandar Georgiev allowed two goals on the first three shots he faced and finished with 17 saves.